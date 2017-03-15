Hospital altercation caught on camera

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three security officers at Ohio’s Grant Medical Center are suspended pending completion of an investigation into an altercation with a man just outside the front doors of the Columbus hospital.

A video shared on Facebook shows the officers confronting the man outside the hospital Monday night. The video shows the man, 38 year old Shelton Adams, taking a step toward the officers and then being shoved back. Adams then appears to flick a cigarette toward an officer who then pepper sprays him and hits him with a baton. The three officers then wrestle Adams to the ground.

The cell phone video was shot by Mellena Jackson who was sitting in her car nearby at the time.

Jackson says she saw the security guards follow Adams out of the hospital shortly before the confrontation.

“He walked out and then three guys some out behind him and they’ve got their hands on their batons and their guns and I’m like ‘what in the world is going on’,” Jackson said. “So that’s when I grabbed my phone.”