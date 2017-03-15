Jury still out in Shawn Smith murder trial

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Jury deliberations is underway in Shawn Smith murder trial. The 26-year old is one of three men accused in the shooting death of a 13-month-old Elijah Johnson back in January 2016.

The jury, of nine women and three men, began deliberations 9:00 AM Wednesday. During the five day trial, jurors were told the shooting was incited after Isaiah Smith robbed the defendant and Dontay King earlier that day.

The prosecution argued that S. Smith and King were enraged over the robbery and went on a manhunt for Isaiah that night. A gunfight ensued as he [Isaiah] was holding the toddler.

Investigators said baby Elijah was caught in the crossfire in what police described as a drive-by style shooting. Montgomery County deputy coroner testified the child was struck twice, once in the chest and in the foot. Isaiah Smith, the other alleged shooter, and his grandmother were also struck during the gun battle.

Smith is facing two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault and a weapons charge. If found guilty he could face up to 79 years in prison.

Smith took the stand in his own defense Tuesday. Stating that he was in fear for his life and claimed self-defense, because he was being fired at first.

“I was actually thinking he would’ve killed me because while we were in the car he try to shoot the gun and I guess it didn’t go off, I flinched and we kind of ducked and so then he started firing the shots. We were kind of like scared,” Shawn Smith testified. “I wasn’t really aiming. I mean I really didn’t get a good aim to hit anybody. It happened so fast. Bullets were flying and you’re fearing to get hit.”

The other two suspects, King and I. Smith, are still awaiting trial.