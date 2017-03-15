Kettering police discuss gang investigations

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – Police in Kettering held a news conference Wednesday and gave information about the investigation of several gang members.

Police say for the past several months they have been investigating the “GLO Gang”.

The group is made up of mainly juveniles and some members are thought to be involved in the death of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers last September.

Police say they’ve arrested ten members of the gang.

Chief of Police Chip Protsman said, “It was mainly just juveniles and many young adults who are getting into some behavior that is going to affect their lives down the road. It’s not widespread by any means.”

Kettering police say 2016 saw the lowest crime rate in their city in the past 10 years.

