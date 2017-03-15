Legislator missing Ohio House business after arrest

HAMILTON, Ohio (AP) — A state lawmaker accused of impaired driving and mishandling a gun in southwestern Ohio says he will miss legislative business in Columbus this week.

Third-term Republican Rep. Wes Retherford, of Hamilton, was arrested early Sunday after a caller reported someone passed-out at a McDonald’s restaurant drive-thru. He was released from jail Monday under $2,500 bond.

His statement Wednesday cites “present circumstances” to explain that he “regretfully will be absent” all week from House committee hearings and other session activity.

House GOP spokesman Brad Miller says no decision has been made on potential discipline for Retherford.

He is charged in Butler County with driving under the influence and improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle, the latter count a felony that would cost him his legislative position with a conviction.

