Mad about the Heart Ball

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The 22nd annual Heart Ball will be Saturday, March 25, beginning at 6 p.m. at the Sinclair Community College David H. Ponitz Center in Dayton.

The Heart Ball is a black-tie affair with elegant surroundings, gourmet dining, grand music, and outstanding auction items.

The event helps raise awareness about the number-one killer of Americans: heart disease. It also helps raise money for research and initiatives that promote health lifestyles in our communities.

Patricia Clay, CEO of Premier Health Partners, said this year’s theme is “Mad about Heart, a play on the Mad Hatter. Folks are encouraged to wear their wildest hat for prizes.

For more information about attending the event, click here.

