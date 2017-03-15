Man in critical condition after Champaign County crash

CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two crashes that happened less than an hour apart on Tuesday.

The first crash happened around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 68 at Hickory Grove Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Ford Escape going south on 68 turned into the path of a Mitsubishi SUV.

The Mitsubishi slammed into the Escape, causing serious damage to both vehicles.

The driver and passenger in the Escape were both hurt in the crash. Both were taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital.

The driver, 60-year-old Janis Vincent is in fair condition. The passenger was her husband, 63-year-old James Vincent. He is listed in critical condition.

The driver of the Mitsubshi was not hurt.

Less than an hour later, a three-vehicle crash happened just north of the first accident scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says a Chevrolet pickup truck driven by 30-year-old Dustin Meadows from Cable, Ohio was going south on 68 when he didn’t stop for slowed traffic. The pickup truck hit a Mercury, which in turn hit a Ford pickup truck.

The driver of the Mercury, 74-year-old Robert J. Smith from Urbana, was taken to Urbana Mercy Hospital with minor injuries.

The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office cited Meadows for assured clear distance. Meadows and the driver of the Ford pickup truck were not hurt in the crash.

Mitsubishi involved in 2-vehicle crash in Champaign County/Champaign County Sheriff's Office Ford Escape involved in 2-vehicle crash in Champaign County/Champaign County Sheriff's Office Chevrolet pickup truck involved in 3-vehicle crash in Champaign County/Champaign County Sheriff's Office Mercury involved in 3-vehicle crash in Champaign County/Champaign County Sheriff's Office