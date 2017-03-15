Mark Allan joins the Jeopardy! Clue Crew

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – If you were watching Jeopardy Monday night on WDTN you saw a familiar face deliver a clue from right here in Dayton.

It was literally Mark Allan’s 15 seconds of fame in the category “Literature Across America.” If you missed it here it is and the story behind it.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

So that’s what you saw on the show and here’s how it happened. In recent years, the Jeopardy Clue Crew has been travelling the world shooting clues for the show on location. Then they began adding some new faces.

Sarah Whitcomb Foss of the Jeopardy! Clue Crew said, “In the recent months we decided we have great facts throughout our country and we have talent there as well. So in addition to our clue crew doing clues we have local talent being featured we call it Clues Across America,” Foss said. “It’s great because for viewers, I’m Sarah from the clue crew but you’re Mark. They have you in their living room every evening and to see you on Jeopardy delivering a clue, it’s a win-win.”

Our Dayton clue was for the category “Literature Across America”, which is why they chose the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, the home of our legendary poet, novelist and playwright.

“We always want to look for places that are really identifiable to each given city the pride of each city and we felt this location in particular really highlighted the history and some of the wonderful things and people that have come out of Dayton,” Foss said.

Sarah has worked with Alex Trebeck for the past 16 years so of course, Mark had to ask her how he feels about the Saturday Night Live skits.

2 NEWS App users click here to watch

“He loves them. He used to say when he had the mustache that’s why he shaved it off to make it easier for Will Ferrell to do his impersonations. He had that terrible mustache. Will quit the show [but is] still a fan, even when Will does appearances they bring back the old sketch and he loves it just as much as we do,” said Foss.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news