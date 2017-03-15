Montgomery County fairgrounds moves to Jefferson Township

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – After many months of searching, the Montgomery County Fairgrounds have a new home.

The fair board voted Tuesday night to move to Judge Arthur O. Fisher Park in Jefferson Township. The decision came after a public hearing and executive session.

The site is located on 130 acres at Dayton Liberty and Infirmary Roads, and Rt. 35. A portion will remain named after the former judge.

Premier Health and the University of Dayton purchased the fairgrounds on S. Main Street in 2016. The agreement states the board must leave October 2017.

This year’s Montgomery County Fair is scheduled for July 10-15.

