NY, Calif. officials denounce fuel economy shift

President Donald Trump raises his fist after speaking at the American Center for Mobility, Wednesday, March 15, 2017, in Ypsilanti Township, Mich. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s decision to re-examine Obama-era fuel economy standards is meeting with strong opposition from officials on both coasts.

California Gov. Jerry Brown is denouncing the Trump administration’s move, telling EPA director Scott Pruitt in a letter Wednesday it was a “gift to polluters.”

Brown warns automakers in another letter Wednesday that his state will take the “necessary steps” to preserve its current emissions standards.

Meanwhile, New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman says in a statement that the president’s action “represents a dramatic wrong turn in our nation’s efforts to fight air pollution from passenger cars and trucks, and protect the health of our children, seniors, and all communities.”

Schneiderman says he is speaking for a coalition of attorneys general from nine states, including Maryland, Massachusetts and Oregon.

