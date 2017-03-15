Ohio man charged after daughter eats THC-laced gummy bear

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio (AP) – Police say a northeast Ohio mas has been charged criminally after his 5-year-old daughter ate a gummy bear laced with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Thirty-four-year-old Nicolas Hall, of North Ridgeville, was charged Tuesday in Elyria Municipal Court with felony child endangering and misdemeanor possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

Police say Hall was charged after his daughter was found unresponsive last week and was taken by an emergency crew to a hospital. Medical tests showed she’d been poisoned by THC. Police say the child found the drug-laced gummy bear in a dresser drawer.

Court records don’t indicate whether Hall has an attorney

