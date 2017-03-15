Oklahoma state senator found with teenage boy

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) Oklahoma State Senator Ralph Shortey is under investigation for an incident at a motel with a teenage boy.

District Attorney Greg Mashburn says the boy is 16 or 17, and that is the age of consent in Oklahoma.

Shortey is 35.

The incident took place at a Super 8 in Moore.

Police are reviewing text messages between Senator Shortey and the teen to determine if anything criminal has occurred.

It was those text messages that led the boy’s family to call police, according to Mashburn.

