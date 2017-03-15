OVI Checkpoint to be held Friday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – As partygoers prepare for a weekend of basketball and St. Patrick’s Day law enforcement is preparing also.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and the Montgomery County Combined Agency OVI Task Force will conduct a sobriety checkpoint Friday night from 8:00 p.m. until midnight.

Officials will not release the specific location of the checkpoint until Friday but they say 19 arrests for impaired driving have happened near the proposed location and two of those have been the result of traffic crashes.

The Sheriff’s Office says deputies made 116 arrests for impaired driving in that area in 2016, 14 of which involved traffic crashes.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office is expected to announce teaming up with AAA and Heidelberg Distributing to offer the ArriveSafe program which provides free cab rides home to St. Patrick’s Day revelers.

