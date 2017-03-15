Pickup truck slams into semi in Darke County

By Published:
Clark Co. officials investigating deadly crash (WDTN Photo)

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after crashing his pickup truck into a semi in Darke County late on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 10000 block of State Route 49.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Shaneyfelt from Union City, Indiana was driving his pickup truck south on S.R. 49 when he hit a semi that was backing into a driveway.

Shaneyfelt was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says Shaneyfelt is listed as stable.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire and Miami Valley Careflight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s