Pickup truck slams into semi in Darke County

DARKE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) — A man was hospitalized after crashing his pickup truck into a semi in Darke County late on Tuesday night.

The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 10000 block of State Route 49.

The Darke County Sheriff’s Office says Douglas Shaneyfelt from Union City, Indiana was driving his pickup truck south on S.R. 49 when he hit a semi that was backing into a driveway.

Shaneyfelt was taken by Careflight to Miami Valley Hospital. The Sheriff’s Office says Shaneyfelt is listed as stable.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Ansonia Rescue, Ansonia Fire and Miami Valley Careflight assisted the Darke County Sheriff’s Office.

The crash remains under investigation.