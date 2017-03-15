Police look for credit card theft suspects

Credit card theft suspect in Greene County/Cedarville Police Dept.

CEDARVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Cedarville Police are looking for two people in connection with credit card thefts in Greene County.

Police say a man and woman have stolen credit card numbers from several people, using those numbers to shop at stores in the area. The suspects may have used the numbers by writing them to prepaid cards or possibly using a counterfeit telecommunications device.

Authorities have released several surveillance photos of the man and woman from stores in the area. Several pictures of suspect vehicles have also been released.

Greene Co. Credit Card Theft Suspects

Police say the suspects typically use self-checkout lanes, use more than one card and use registers that don’t require a chip reader.

Anyone with information about the suspects is asked to call the Cedarville Police Department at 937-766-5205, the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at 937-376-5111 or your local police department.

