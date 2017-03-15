Rising concerns about Montgomery County fairgrounds moving to Jefferson Township

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – After months of searching, the Arthur O. Fisher Park will be the new home of the fairgrounds, but not everyone is excited about having the fair come to town.

Some Jefferson Township residents that live near the park said having the fair in their backyard is not ideal.

Noise, traffic, parking, property value and crime are just some of the concerns neighbors expressed with the fairgrounds moving to Fisher Park in 2018.

The county owns the 130 acres land at Fisher Park, making the move virtually no cost to the Agricultural Society, which was a big deciding variable. Local residents hope it’s not costly for their properties and quiet lifestyles either.

This will be the last year the Montgomery County fair will be held in Dayton (July 10-15th) before moving to Jefferson Township.