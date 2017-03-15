Sidney Police open homicide investigation

SIDNEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Sidney Police have opened a homicide investigation after finding a man dead.

Police went to an apartment in the 400 block of North Miami Avenue around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday for a welfare check.

When officers arrived, they found a man dead inside the apartment.

Police say the man’s death is suspicious.

The body has not been identified yet. Police believe he will be identified once an autopsy is complete.

Anyone with information about the man’s death is asked to call the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351.