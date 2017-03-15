St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

The Emerald

2 ounces Irish Whiskey

1 ounce Sweet Vermouth

2 dashes Orange Bitters

Glass: Cocktail

Ice: None

Garnish: Orange zest

Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for 20 – 30 seconds, then strain into a cocktail glass. Twist the orange zest over the cocktail, expressing the oils, then add to the drink and serve.

Dublin Iced Coffee

2 oz./ 60 mL cold brewed coffee

2 oz./ 60 mL stout (I used my favorite, Founders Breakfast Stout)

1.5 oz./ 45 mL Irish whiskey

.75 oz./ 22 mL simple syrup

.5 oz./ 15 mL heavy cream

Glass: Highball

Garnish: Cinnamon powder

Ice: Cubed