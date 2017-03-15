St. Patrick’s Day cocktails

The Emerald
2 ounces Irish Whiskey
1 ounce Sweet Vermouth
2 dashes Orange Bitters
Glass: Cocktail
Ice: None
Garnish: Orange zest
Pour all of the ingredients into a mixing glass. Stir for 20 – 30 seconds, then strain into a cocktail glass. Twist the orange zest over the cocktail, expressing the oils, then add to the drink and serve.
Dublin Iced Coffee
2 oz./ 60 mL cold brewed coffee
2 oz./ 60 mL stout (I used my favorite, Founders Breakfast Stout)
1.5 oz./ 45 mL Irish whiskey
.75 oz./ 22 mL simple syrup
.5 oz./ 15 mL heavy cream
Glass: Highball
Garnish: Cinnamon powder
Ice: Cubed