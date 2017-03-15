Stocks turn higher after Fed raises rates

By Published:
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen speaks during a news conference in Washington, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. The Federal Reserve is raising its benchmark interest rate for the second time in three months and signaling that any further hikes this year will be gradual. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

NEW YORK (AP) — Stock prices are rising and bond yields are falling as traders react to the Federal Reserve’s plans to raise interest rates at a gradual pace this year.

High-dividend stocks like utilities and real estate companies did better than the rest of the market Wednesday. Financial stocks fell.

The dollar also moved lower against other currencies and gold prices rose, both signs that investors don’t expect U.S. interest rates to rise quickly this year.

The yield on the two-year Treasury note, which is particularly sensitive to changes in Fed policy, dropped to 1.32 percent from 1.38 percent.

In stock trading, the Standard & Poor’s 500 index rose 15 points, or 0.6 percent, to 2,380. It had been up through the day, and gains accelerated immediately after the Fed made its announcement.

The Federal Reserve will hike its key short-term rate, the third increase since December 2015 and a show of confidence in that the economy is stable. Steady hiring has brought down the unemployment rate to 4.7 percent, while the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation has been moving closer to the central bank’s preferred target of 2 percent.

By a 9 to 1 vote, Fed officials raised the federal funds rate 0.25 percentage points to a range of 0.75 to 1 percent. The Fed had cut during the 2008 financial crisis to a record low in order to help steady the economy and only gradually began to increase it at the end of 2015. Still, the Fed said in a statement that the federal funds rate — what banks charge each other for short-term loans — is low enough to encourage borrowing and investing that can bolster economic activity.

Keep checking WDTN.com for the latest news, weather and sports. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts here.

Don’t miss another post on Facebook or Twitter for all the latest breaking news

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s