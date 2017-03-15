US Marshals arrest suspect in 2016 murder case

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The U.S. Marshals said Wednesday they have arrested a man in connection with a homicide case in Dayton from 2016.

U.S. Marshal Pete Tobin said Wednesday the U.S. Marshal’s Southern Ohio Fugitive Apprehension Strike Team (SOFAST) arrested Brandon Carr, age 35 Tuesday morning.

Investigators say Carr was wanted by the Dayton Police Department for Murder, Felonious Assault with a Deadly Weapon, and Kidnapping. The charges stem from an incident that was reported in February of 2016.

In early February, Detectives were called to an address on Free Pike in Dayton. Brittany Russell, age 29 of Middletown was found shot to death in her car with her 6-month-old daughter in the backseat.

When officers arrived, the child was not harmed, however, Russell was dead on scene. After a lengthy investigation, Dayton Detectives were able to obtain an arrest warrant for Carr.

SOFAST officers learned Carr was currently at an address off of Cornell Drive in Dayton. SOFAST, along with the Dayton Police Department, knocked on the front door of the apartment.

Carr opened a back window and quickly realized officers surrounded the residence. Officers were able to safely apprehend Carr and take him to the Dayton detective section.

Carr was arrested in February, 2016 and taken to the Montgomery County Jail but he was never charged in the crime.

