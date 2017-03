DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A woman was hospitalized after a single-vehicle crash in Dayton early on Wednesday morning.

The crash happened just before 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the 700 block of South Keowee Street, near Wayne Avenue.

Police say the woman crashed a silver car into a utility pole.

The woman complained of pain after the crash. She was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.

Police have not released her condition.

The crash remains under investigation.