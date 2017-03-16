Bars prepare for thousands of people this St. Patrick’s Day

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – This week, downtown businesses are cashing in big with the First Four and now UD in the NCAA tournament, on St. Patrick’s Day. Bars have been preparing all week for Friday’s celebrations.

“Dayton is a mecca,” Owner of Dublin Pub Steve Tieber said. “For St. Patrick’s Day celebrations.”

For the last 19 years, Dublin Pub has been host to one of the Miami Valley’s largest St. Patrick’s Day celebrations, offering Daytonians a customary taste of Irish culture.

“You’re gonna get traditional Irish bands,” Tieber said. “Traditional Irish dancing, and it’s a traditional Irish experience.”

An experience that takes the help of more than 200 people, multiple police officers and private security. The event serves as a fundraiser for multiple charities, including Pink Ribbon Girls. It’s a cause that hits especially close to home for Owner Steve Tieber.

“My wife was diagnosed with breast cancer,” Tieber said. “And has since fought it and beat it knock on wood, but Pink Ribbons will be a benefactor at this event too.”

Dublin Pub isn’t the only place hosting a celebration. Flanagan’s Pub is also having their own Irish party.

“It’s about a week long process to get everything set-up,” Owner Colin Pohlman said. “From the tent to the beer and liquor supplies to getting everyone on the same page. But, we’re wrapping it up and we’re excited to get things rolling.”

They’re expecting several thousands of people to come through throughout the day. Owner Colin Pohlman says he’s learning from his mistakes last year to improve this year’s experience.

“You kind of treat it like an experiment,” Pohlman said. “You correct the things that go wrong. You keep and improve upon the things that go well. We want to make it bigger and better every year and we’re on track for that so it’s gonna be good.”

To accommodate for the growing crowds, Dublin Pub Owner Steve Tieber says they’ve made adjustments–adding new concrete outside and leveling out the parking lot.

“Our usual weekend St. Patrick’s Day is about 7,000 people,” Tieber said. “Our tent is larger. The pub is larger. We added 2,000 square feet on the inside too so this is the largest we’ve ever been.”

Dublin Pub will open it’s doors at 4:30 Friday morning. Their traditional Irish breakfast starts at 5:30 a.m. For people interested in coming out here, it’s 10 dollars at the door Friday. Doors close at 2:30 a.m. Friday.