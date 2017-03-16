Busy times for UD athletics hosting First Four, sending two teams to NCAA tournaments

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Besides hosting the first four the University of Dayton is getting ready to send two teams to the big dance.

With both the UD men’s and women’s basketball teams competing in this year’s NCAA tournaments, the athletic department is busier than ever.

“We’re excited! This is our Super Bowl, this is what we work for,” University of Dayton athletic director Neil Sullivan. “It’s really exciting. We live for March, you know that’s kind of what our model is with our staff, and we wait for this time of year each year. We want to be playing in the NCAA tournament and we want to be hosting the NCAA tournament and this year we’re doing that both men’s and women’s.”

He said traveling with the teams to the A-10 tournaments and flying back in time to host the first four has been a whirlwind, but he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“We will be the only NCAA games on and will have a full national TV audience where we can showcase ourselves and showcase the entire region. Then it’s off to Indy to watch the flyers take flight on their own quest for the title,” Sullivan said.

He said playing in Indianapolis is both a blessing and a curse.

“Our fans travel anywhere so I think anywhere we go we kind of feel like we have a home court advantage, but certainly being within two hours, we expect the flyer faithful to be there in full force,” Sullivan said. He goes on to say, “It causes us a few ticket challenges so our ticket people are working overtime right now trying to secure a few tickets.”

The men’s team heads to Indy on Wednesday to take on No. 10 seed Wichita State Friday at 7:10pm. The lady flyers will find out Monday where they land in the brackets.