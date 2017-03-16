Charges approved in fatal shooting of babysitter in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday two people have been charged in the shooting death of a babysitter in Dayton.

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said 38-year-old Chuckie Lee and Kara Parisi-King, of Dayton, have been charged in the shooting death of Taylor Brandenburg, 20, on Sunday, March 12.

Investigators say on March 12, a shooting happened outside a Huffman Avenue home causing the death of Taylor Brandenburg.

Police say 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was babysitting when she heard something outside. She went to see what it was and was shot to death when one person opened fire.

Thursday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved formal charges for Chuckie Lee for:

Two counts Murder

Two counts Felonious Assault

Two counts Having Weapons While Under Disability

Discharge of a Firearm Over Prohibited Premises

The Prosecutor’s Office also approved the following charges against Kara Parisi-King:

Complicity to commit: Two counts Murder

Complicity to commit: Two counts Felonious Assault

Complicity to commit: Discharge of a Firearm Over Prohibited Premises

Lee is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Parisi-King is at large and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury at a future date.

