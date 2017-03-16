Charges approved in fatal shooting of babysitter in Dayton

Taylor Brandenburg Facebook photo

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) –  The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said Thursday two people have been charged in the shooting death of a babysitter in Dayton.

20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg

Prosecuting Attorney Mat Heck, Jr. said 38-year-old Chuckie Lee and Kara Parisi-King, of Dayton, have been charged in the shooting death of Taylor Brandenburg, 20, on Sunday, March 12.

Investigators say on March 12, a shooting happened outside a Huffman Avenue home causing the death of Taylor Brandenburg.

Police say 20-year-old Taylor Brandenburg was babysitting when she heard something outside. She went to see what it was and was shot to death when one person opened fire.

Chuckie Lee. (Photo: Montgomery County Jail)

Thursday, the Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office approved formal charges for Chuckie Lee for:

  • Two counts Murder
  • Two counts Felonious Assault
  • Two counts Having Weapons While Under Disability
  • Discharge of a Firearm Over Prohibited Premises

The Prosecutor’s Office also approved the following charges against Kara Parisi-King:

  • Complicity to commit: Two counts Murder
  • Complicity to commit: Two counts Felonious Assault
  • Complicity to commit: Discharge of a Firearm Over Prohibited Premises

Lee is currently in the Montgomery County Jail. Parisi-King is at large and a warrant has been issued for her arrest. The case will be presented to the Montgomery County Grand Jury at a future date.

