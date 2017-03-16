Columbus Police officer stable after being shot

By Published:
A Columbus Police officer was shot during a drug raid/WCMH

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus police say a narcotics tactical officer is in stable condition after a shooting in west Columbus.

Police said it happened Wednesday evening on the first block of S. Burgess Avenue.

Police say officers from the Columbus Police Narcotics Bureau entered the house looking for illegal drugs.

An officer was shot while entering the front door. According to police, he was able to return fire and the shooter dropped his weapon.

Then, other officers entered the apartment and took the shooter and four other people into custody.

According to Columbus police, one officer was struck in the hip and taken to an area hospital in stable condition.

Another man in the house, Bernard Cannady, was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was treated and interviewed before being released. Police have not determined how he was injured.

The alleged shooter, now identified at Shawn Toney, suffered minor injuries while resisting arrest. He was treated for his injuries. He is now charged with one count of felonious assault against a police offer, which is a first degree felony.

Police say a handgun and narcotics were recovered at the scene.

The other people who were taken into custody have been interviewed and released.

