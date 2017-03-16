Commission approves Wright Brothers Airport upgrades

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission is moving forward with plans to upgrade the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport.

The commission approved construction plans at its meeting on Wednesday.

Improvements to the Springboro Pike facility include replacing a hangar and runways.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says improving this facility is critical for continued business growth in the city.

“What we like to use the south airport for is to make sure it has the investment needed to really drive job creations,” Whaley says. “We’ve seen that with buildings that come up around the airport sight.”

“It’s a great place for folks to really develop and something that we have always been pushing for development at that south airport site.”

Whaley says construction should be done within a year.

Federal grant money is paying for the improvements.