Commission approves Wright Brothers Airport upgrades

By Published:
Wright Brothers Airport. (WDTN Photo)
Wright Brothers Airport. (WDTN Photo)

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Dayton City Commission is moving forward with plans to upgrade the Dayton-Wright Brothers Airport.

Dayton City Commission approves upgrades for Wright Brothers Airport.

Dayton City Commission approves upgrades for Wright Brothers Airport.

The commission approved construction plans at its meeting on Wednesday.

Improvements to the Springboro Pike facility include replacing a hangar and runways.

Dayton Mayor Nan Whaley says improving this facility is critical for continued business growth in the city.

“What we like to use the south airport for is to make sure it has the investment needed to really drive job creations,” Whaley says. “We’ve seen that with buildings that come up around the airport sight.”

“It’s a great place for folks to really develop and something that we have always been pushing for development at that south airport site.”

Whaley says construction should be done within a year.

Federal grant money is paying for the improvements.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s