Day 2 of deliberations begins in trial of Dayton man accused in baby’s murder

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Thursday marks the second day of deliberations in the trial for the Dayton man accused in the death of a 13-month-old.

A jury failed to come to a decision Wednesday in the trial of Shawn Smith.

Smith is charged with murder in the shooting death of 13-month-old Elijah Johnson. The little boy died after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Queens Avenue in January 2016. Investigators say it was a drive-by style shooting.

Smith’s attorneys claim the shooting was self defense, but prosecutors say Smith was on a manhunt after he was robbed earlier in the day.

Smith is one of three men charged in the shooting; the other two are still awaiting trial. If convicted, Smith could face up to 79 years in prison.

Deliberations resume at 9 a.m.

