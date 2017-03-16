“Dogfight: The Musical”

A young soldier learns the power of compassion when he plays a cruel joke on an unsuspecting girl.The hauntingly beautiful musical Dogfight by Pasek and Paul (Edges James And The Giant Peach A Christmas Story) and Peter Duchan was praised by countless critics and nominated for numerous awards and won the Lucille Lortel Award for Best Musical. Based on the 1991 Warner Brothers film Dogfight takes audiences on a romantic and heartbreaking theatrical journey that stays with you long after the performance.
