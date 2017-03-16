Dozens submit proposals for Ohio’s government data effort

By Published:
Ohio Statehouse. (WDTN Photo/Paul Rodzinka)

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Dozens of companies have submitted proposals to help Ohio with an effort to restructure its vast stores of government data so they can be mined for possible solutions to complex problems.

The administration of Republican Gov. John Kasich wants to use data analytics to tackle stubborn challenges including infant mortality, opiate addiction, hunger, dropout rates and unemployment. The idea is for personal identifying information to be stripped before cross-referencing the data to spot useful patterns.

Roughly 120 Ohio agencies, boards and commissions currently collect data stored in about 1,600 separate electronic information systems.

Kasich’s office says 129 businesses have combined to submit 82 proposals. One in three applicants is based in Ohio. The state’s Administrative Services department is evaluating the proposals.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s