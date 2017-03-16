Escaped prisoner caught in stolen car after 2-state chase

By Published:
police-lights-night_1384196294276_4084896_ver1.0_640_480

CLEVELAND (AP) — Authorities say a handcuffed prisoner who escaped from a transport vehicle in Cleveland is back in custody in Pennsylvania after leading police on a high-speed chase in a stolen car.

WKYC-TV reports 36-year-old Wesley Massey was being transported to Pennsylvania by a private company on Wednesday night when authorities say he escaped and fled in a Volkswagen Passat. Police spotted the vehicle on Interstate 90 as it approached the state line and tried to stop it early Thursday morning, but it sped off.

The Erie Times-News reports the Meadville, Pennsylvania man eventually was caught roughly 80 miles from Cleveland in Albion, Pennsylvania, where officers used spike strips to stop the vehicle. It wasn’t immediately clear whether Massey has an attorney as he faces new charges in the escape.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s