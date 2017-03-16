Former President Obama releases NCAA picks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, former President Barack Obama has been sharing his picks for the NCAA basketball tournament on air with ESPN. Even though he’s no longer in office, he’s sharing his bracket again this year, this time online.

Obama picked the women’s teams from UConn and Notre Dame to face off and predicted 2016 champs UConn would win.

Obama has North Carolina beating Duke in the men’s tournament.

For UD fans — Obama predicts the Flyers to fall to Wichita State in the Men’s bracket, with Tennessee topping the Lady Flyers in the Women’s bracket.

President Donald Trump declined ESPN’s offer to follow in Obama’s footsteps and fill out a bracket for the 2017 tournament.

In the spirit of good sportsmanship & good citizenship, here are @barackobama's picks for #MarchMadness 2017: https://t.co/wRuCz6LBvc pic.twitter.com/UrZkpbkZHi — The Obama Foundation (@ObamaFoundation) March 15, 2017