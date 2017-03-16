Former President Obama releases NCAA picks

President Barack Obama tosses up a basketball that was presented to him as a gift by UConn Huskies head basketball coach Geno Auriemma, left, during a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington,Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2015, where the president honored the NCAA Champion UConn Huskies Women's Basketball team. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For years, former President Barack Obama has been sharing his picks for the NCAA basketball tournament on air with ESPN. Even though he’s no longer in office, he’s sharing his bracket again this year, this time online.

Obama picked the women’s teams from UConn and Notre Dame to face off and predicted 2016 champs UConn would win.

Obama has North Carolina beating Duke in the men’s tournament.

For UD fans — Obama predicts the Flyers to fall to Wichita State in the Men’s bracket, with Tennessee topping the Lady Flyers in the Women’s bracket.

President Donald Trump declined ESPN’s offer to follow in Obama’s footsteps and fill out a bracket for the 2017 tournament.

