Four cities bidding for First Four starting 2019

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WDTN) – Dayton is guaranteed to host the First Four again next year but after that is a giant question mark.

2 NEWS reporter Jake Ryle looks into several other cities that have placed bids to host the First Four from 2019 through 2022.

Evansville, Indiana is one of the four cities vying to take over the First Four from Dayton.

Mark Spencer, Athletic Director for University of Evansville says, “Dayton does a fantastic job. We don’t want detract from that. We just would like to be a part of the process and think we can do a good job, too.”

“We have a great facility that holds a minimum of 10,000 and some great fans that support the team. So we thought, why not?

Partnered with Evansville Sports Corporation they have joined Hersey, Pennsylvania as well as Detroit, Michigan and Dayton.

Spencer spoke with NCAA officials on what makes a good First Four host, “They are looking for a regional city. Somewhere it’s easy to get in and out of that can support the fans, but also to get the teams in and out.”

Their city is centrally located within three hours of Nashville, Chicago, Indianapolis and Cincinnati.

Spencer is hoping Evansville can steal the NCAA’s First Four spotlight,”We knew it would take a very strong bid to get it out of Dayton, but when the NCAA puts it out there, they are trying to take a look to see whether or not it could be somewhere else.”

Evansville along with the rest of the country will find out on April 18 when the NCAA will make their decision on which city will host the First Four come 2019.