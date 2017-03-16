Garage fire in Dayton considered suspicious

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A detached garage was completely destroyed by fire in Dayton on Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to a call at a property in the 400 block of Clover Street just after 1 a.m. on Thursday.

When crews arrived, they found a detached garage completely engulfed in flames. The garage was destroyed in the fire.

Firefighters say the fire is considered suspicious.

The garage was empty at the time of the fire. No one was hurt.

No surrounding properties were damaged by the fire.

The fire remains under investigation.