Hit and run suspect drives home with victim’s motorcycle in front bumper

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG/WDTN) – An Alabama man has been charged with driving under the influence after police say he struck a motorcyclist and drove away Wednesday morning.

The crash happened in Mobile, Alabama around 6:00 a.m.

Police were called to the scene where a man who was riding a motorcycle was injured. The driver who hit him was nowhere to be found, nor was his motorcycle.

The man told Police the person who hit him drove off in his Jeep with the motorcycle still attached to his front bumper.

A call tipped police to the location of that the driver which was not far from where the accident happened.

Around 7:45 a.m. Police then arrested 29-year-old William Pruett. He is now charged with DUI, assault in the first degree, use/possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries.

The victim, a 49-year-old male was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

According to jail records, Pruett was also charged with DUI in 2008.

