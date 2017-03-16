Alter tops Ottawa Glandorf 50-43 in OT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Libby Bazelak scored 19 points to lead Kettering Archbishop Alter to a 50-43 win in an overtime game against Ottawa Glandorf in a girls Division II semifinal on Thursday in Columbus.

Kadie Hempfling had 15 points for Ottawa (27-1), as its undefeated season came to an end Thursday. Alter is seeking its third consecutive state championship.

Ottawa was down 10 points entering the fourth quarter when Ottawa forward Lexi Schroeder hit her second 3-pointer of the game to tie it at 41, with 58 seconds remaining.

In overtime, Alter (27-2) outscored the Lady Titans 9-0 in the final three minutes and forced three turnovers.

Alter’s leading scorer, Braxtin Miller, had 15 points.

The Knights await the winner of Hathaway Brown and Miami Trace in the final on Saturday.