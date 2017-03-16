Man accused in shooting death of 1-year-old guilty

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A jury has found a Dayton man guilty of killing a 13-month-old boy.

Shawn Smith was charged with murder in the shooting death of 13-monthg-old Elijah Johnson after he was caught in the crossfire of a shootout on Queens Avenue in January 2016.

2 NEWS was in the courtroom when the verdict was read. Smith was found guilty on all counts including two counts of murder, six counts of felonious assault and a weapons charge. Smith faces up to 79 years in prison.

