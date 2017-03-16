Man in custody after 2 Detroit Police officers shot

Dash camera showing the person of interest in the shooting of two Detroit police officers, identified as Raymond Durham. (Courtesy Michigan State Police - March 15, 2017)

DETROIT (WOOD) — The person of interest in a shooting that injured two Detroit officers was taken into police custody Wednesday night, Michigan State Police say.

The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday on the city’s west side, according to the area NBC affiliate.

According to WDIV, Detroit Police Department Chief James Craig said the officers were in the area where Wayne State University Sgt. Collin Rose was shot and killed in November 2016 when a man near what was described as a narcotics location caught their attention. The chief said that when they went up to the man, he pulled a gun and opened fire.

One of the officers was shot twice in the upper torso and in the ankle; body armor stopped the shots to his torso. The second officer was shot in the neck. Both were hospitalized, but are expected to be OK, the chief told WDIV.

The officers returned fire; it’s not yet known if the shooter was hurt.

City officers and Michigan State Police swarmed the area, even putting a helicopter in the air, as they looked for a person of interest. That man, identified by MSP as 59-year-old Raymond Durham, was arrested just before 11 p.m.

