Man questioned in Ronnie Bowers case indicted on other charges

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A Kettering man questioned in connection with the Ronnie Bowers case was indicted Thursday.

Miles Heizer was indicted on robbery and abduction charges by a Montgomery County grand jury.

Police in Kettering say Heizer and another man beat up a male victim while he was sleeping.

READ MORE: Man questioned in Ronnie Bowers case arrested on unrelated charges

Heizer was one of four people arrested in the September death of 16-year-old Ronnie Bowers. The Kettering Police Department later released him. Bowers died of a gunshot wound to the head. Three juveniles were charged in connection to the case.

Later in September, Heizer was indicted for felonious assault, related to a separate incident involving a baseball bat. The Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office said that in March of 2016, Heizer was stopped at the intersection of Wilmington and Woodman Drive in Kettering when he got out of his car and walked up to another car. With a baseball bat in hand, Heizer is accused of striking a 21-year-old man with the bat, causing him to suffer serious injuries. Heizer pleaded guilty to felonious assault in this case in January.

Court records show Heizer is scheduled for arraignment on March 21. The other man was not indicted by the grand jury.

