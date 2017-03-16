McDonald’s tweets, deletes message to Pres. Trump: ‘You’re disgusting’

(Courtesy: CNN)

(CNN) – A quickly deleted tweet from McDonald’s verified Twitter account took aim at President Donald Trump on Thursday.

The tweet, which has since been deleted, said: “@realDonaldTrump You are actually a disgusting excuse of a President and we would love to have @BarackObama back, also you have tiny hands.”

The tweet was published at 9:16 a.m. and pinned to the top of the McDonald’s Twitter account page, before it was deleted about 20 minutes later.

McDonald’s has responded about the tweet saying that their “account was compromised” and “are now investigating this”.

 

It’s unclear who sent the tweet or whether the account had been hacked. McDonald’s did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

