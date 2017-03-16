Millennials are changing the food game

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Millennials, those born after 1981, are starting to change society in many ways.

They’re more likely to embrace technology. They wait longer to start families. And, they have very different ideas about food.

Christian Rinehart owns several restaurants in Mahoning County. At Mission Taco and Suzie’s Dogs and Drafts, he has had to make changes to keep up with his customers’ tastes.

“We saw healthy as low-fat or low-calorie and weight. Millennials see healthy as non-chemical and more organic and more natural,” he said.

Millennials want to know where their food is coming from, and they tend to shy away from anything that seems artificial. They’re more likely to spend on an organic or craft hot dog than the mass produced links of their youth, and that is forcing changes from the farm to the table to the restaurant.

Restaurants aren’t the only place you’ll see changes. Grocery stores and farmers are also evolving.

“Companies are trying to get away from using pesticides and using antibiotics in the animal meats, even Perdue [Farms]. They’re using oregano in the water now instead of antibiotics,” said Registered Dietitian Jessica Romeo.

“Even little discount grocery stores like ALDI, which are huge in Germany, are now here. They’re going non-GMO and a healthier approach,” Rinehart said.

Millennials are also always on the go, and that means grabbing food on the run. The U.S. Department of Agriculture says this generation spends 44 percent of their food dollars in restaurants.

Like many people under age 35, Abby Kawecki finds herself grabbing meals on the go often.

“It’s easier with school and everything. You have more time to just go grab something real quick,” she said. “You don’t really have time to prepare a meal before you come to class or go to work.”

That can be unhealthy, however.

Jayme Rarick, a Youngstown State University student, tries to balance her need to eat with getting where she needs to be on time. She said that can be a challenge because portion sizes at restaurants are usually much larger than recommended.

“I try, when I’m out, to eat until I’m full instead of eating the full amount. Just because the calories are incredible. You don’t know how much you are actually taking in,” she said.

The National Institutes of Health say restaurant portions have doubled in the last 10 years, and that could be contributing to record obesity rates. The following is nutritional information for area restaurants:

Nutritional information for popular restaurant meals View as list View as gallery Open Gallery

Dietitians say it is possible to eat a healthy meal at a restaurant. It’s all about portion control. They say to skip the adult meal and go for the kid’s menu.

The Mayo Clinic offers tips for determining proper portion size:

Portion control for weight loss View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Visual cues for portion control: Portion size matters. Research has shown that people consistently eat more food when offered larger sized portions. So portion control is important when you're trying to lose weight and keep it off. But you don't need to memorize a food list or carry around measuring cups to get a better handle on serving sizes. Instead, use common visual cues to remind yourself of appropriate serving sizes. How? Many foods match up to everyday objects. For example, a medium pepper is about the size of a baseball and equals one vegetable serving. While not all foods perfectly match visual cues, this method can help you better judge serving sizes and practice portion control, which may help with weight loss (Mayo Clinic). Fruit portions: One small apple is about the same size as a tennis ball and equals one fruit serving, or about 60 calories. The same is true for a medium orange, which is also the size of a tennis ball and about 60 calories (Mayo Clinic). Vegetable portions: Half a cup of cooked carrots is about the same as half a baseball and equals one vegetable serving, or about 25 calories. You can eat even more raw leafy vegetables. Two cups of spinach — think of two baseballs — are about 25 calories. Carbohydrate portions: Half a cup of whole-grain cooked pasta is about the same size as a hockey puck and equals one carbohydrate serving, or about 70 calories. If pasta isn't your thing, picture brown rice instead. You can have 1/3 cup of cooked brown rice for 70 calories (Mayo Clinic). Dairy portions: One and a half to 2 ounces of low-fat hard cheddar cheese are about the same size as three to four dice and equal one protein/dairy serving, or about 110 calories (Mayo Clinic). Protein portions: A 2.5-ounce piece of cooked skinless chicken is about the same size as two-thirds of a deck of cards and equals one protein/dairy serving, or about 110 calories. The same is true for a 2-ounce patty of cooked lean hamburger, which equals one serving and has about 110 calories (Mayo Clinic). Fat portions: Two teaspoons of regular mayonnaise are about the same size as two dice and equal one fat serving, or about 45 calories (image courtesy of the Mayo Clinic). Proper dinner portions: It may take some practice to become a better judge of serving sizes and portions, especially as you put entire meals together. But the more you practice visualizing the cues, the more control you'll have over portion sizes. Controlling portion sizes also means controlling calories — and that's key to achieving your weight-loss goals (image courtesy of Mayo Clinic).

The U.S. Department of Agriculture also lists recommended portion sizes on its website.