Murder over doughnuts: Son kills mom’s sex offender fiance, shoots deputy

LEALMAN, Fla. (WFLA) – It’s a story so strange, so bizarre, you’d swear it was made up. But, what happened Wednesday morning in a Florida neighborhood was no work of fiction. This was real life, and it was terrifying.

The oddest and most unusual part of this mass shoot-out is the way it began – over doughnuts.

Investigators said a 25-year-old son was angry that his mother would not go buy doughnuts for him. But, it doesn’t end there.

The young man was also angry that his mom was engaged to a registered sex offender, who was living in their home.

An epic fight over pastries would lead to a deadly day in Lealman.

In the end, the son shot the sex offender at close range with a shotgun, the sheriff said.

The young man, who has a history of mental illness and violence against his mother, terrorized his entire neighborhood by shooting dozens of bullets in every direction, nearly hitting parents and children, according to detectives.

During the rampage, a deputy was shot in the leg as he tried to stop the 25-year-old.

How did a young man with a history of mental illness and domestic violence get his hands on an arsenal of weapons? What tool did he have in his home to track deputies every step of the way as they tried to stop the rampage from happening?