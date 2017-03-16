Pharmacy students present Generation Rx

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Pharmacy students at Cedarville University are part of a student-led effort to fight the epidemic of prescription drug abuse.

Cedarville students are using Generation Rx to focus on middle and high school students.

They visit the kids and talk with them about the dangers of prescription and illicit drug abuse, what it does to their bodies, how to get help for a family member or friend who may be in trouble.

They say the goal is to keep the number of people battling addiction from growing, and help turn the tide of addiction here at home and across the nation.

They say the younger students seem more receptive to the message when it comes from college students.