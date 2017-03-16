Police say deaths of two people in Centerville are suspicious

CENTERVILLE, Ohio (WDTN) — Police say the deaths of two people at a house in Centerville is considered suspicious.

Someone called 911 around 7:45 a.m. on Thursday from a house in the 7600 block of East Von Dette Circle.

The caller said two adults in the home would not wake up.

Officers arrived on the scene in less than two minutes and found two adults dead at the scene.

Police say because of the amount of unanswered questions about the scene, those deaths are considered suspicious.

Authorities are not releasing the identities of the deceased yet.

The Montgomery County Coroner’s office will release the names of the victims pending an autopsy.

The deaths are under investigation.

