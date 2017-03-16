Running car stolen from driveway, 1 in custody

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police were called to the 4400 block of Hoover Avenue on a report of a stolen car Wednesday.

When police arrived they were told by a man that his car was warming up in his driveway when two men got inside and drove away.

The victim told police he got into another car and look for the suspects. According to a police report on the incident, the victim told officers he saw the suspects turn in front of him on Kammer Avenue and North Gettysburg Avenue but the pair didn’t realize the victim was behind them.

The victim called 911 and told dispatchers where the car was driving and that he was still following them.

Police officers caught up with the vehicle while it was stopped on Rosedale Avenue near Princeton Park with the two suspects standing outside the vehicle.

The two men were getting back inside the car when officers approached them. The pair then fled on foot.

A police dog and officers chased the two men and were able to catch and arrest the driver in the 1400 block of Amberly Drive.

The suspect was taken to the hospital for a small laceration to his ear, then taken to the Montgomery County Juvenile Justice Center.

The second man, described as a black man wearing jeans and a gray long sleeve sweatshirt is still at large.