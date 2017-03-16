‘Saturday Night Live’ to air live to all, not taped for some

NEW YORK (AP) — After 42 seasons, “Saturday Night Live” is trying something new: airing live to everybody.

For the first time, “SNL” will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday. Until now, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones have seen the show not as it aired “live from New York,” but on tape delay.

The new live-for-all policy will apply to episodes telecast April 15, May 6, May 13 and May 20. Each show will air at 11:30 p.m. (Eastern), 10:30 p.m. (Central), 9:30 p.m. (Mountain) and 8:30 p.m. (Pacific). In the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the show will repeat at 11:30 p.m.

Hosts for these editions will be, respectively, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and, for the season finale, Dwayne Johnson.