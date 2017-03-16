‘Saturday Night Live’ to air live to all, not taped for some

By Published:
In this March 4, 2017 photo provided by NBC, Colin Jost and Michael Che, right, appear during Weekend Update segment of "Saturday Night Live" in New York. "Saturday Night Live" will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday, March 16. Until now, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones have seen the show not as it aired “live from New York,” but on tape delay. The new live-for-all policy will apply to episodes telecast April 15, May 6, 13 and 20. (Will Heath/NBC via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — After 42 seasons, “Saturday Night Live” is trying something new: airing live to everybody.

For the first time, “SNL” will broadcast live simultaneously across the U.S. for its final four shows of the season, NBC announced Thursday. Until now, viewers in the Mountain and Pacific time zones have seen the show not as it aired “live from New York,” but on tape delay.

The new live-for-all policy will apply to episodes telecast April 15, May 6, May 13 and May 20. Each show will air at 11:30 p.m. (Eastern), 10:30 p.m. (Central), 9:30 p.m. (Mountain) and 8:30 p.m. (Pacific). In the Mountain and Pacific time zones, the show will repeat at 11:30 p.m.

Hosts for these editions will be, respectively, Jimmy Fallon, Chris Pine, Melissa McCarthy and, for the season finale, Dwayne Johnson.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s