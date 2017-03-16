Semi overturns in Trotwood, dumps chicken feed

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – Police say a semi-truck overturned Thursday on State Route 49 and Hoover Avenue after a car turned left in front of it.

The semi, carrying about 5,000 pounds of chicken feed, veered into a ditch in an effort to avoid hitting the car and overturned.

No one was hurt in the accident. The driver of the car was cited for failure to yield.

Crews are working to clean up the mess with heavy vacuums.

