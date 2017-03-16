University of Dayton prepares for a big weekend

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Friday is St. Patrick’s Day and the Flyers are also playing in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

University of Dayton students are known for celebrating both.

UD’s police chief, Rodney Chatman says his officers will set up shop right here on campus. That way they have quicker, easier access to students if a problem should arise.

The chief says he will be out and about with students Friday, going from house to house, playing cornhole with them, and keeping a close eye on safety.

It’s a party university officials don’t want to repeat.

St. Patrick’s Day 2013 ended with police in riot gear, bottles littering the streets, smashed windshields, and a number of arrests.

Chatman said, “Any time there is an arrest, any time there is an injury, one is too many.”

This year St. Paddy’s Day will be heightened with excitement. Students are hoping the luck of the Irish will bring them a win in the Flyer’s game in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

But it’s nothing that Chief Rodney Chatman and his force aren’t prepared for.

“Our goal for safety doesn’t change. That’s Flag Day, St. Patrick’s Day, Arbor Day, doesn’t matter. The rules are the same,” said Chatman.

In 2014 a mob of people swarmed campus after the Flyers secured their spot in the Elite 8. In 2016, a quieter St. Paddy’s Day and basketball run.

This year, no guests will be allowed in the dorms.

The University says it’s done this before for big event weekends.

Associate Vice President for Student Development & Dean of Students Christine Schramm said, “We find that guests aren’t as committed to the university’s community spirit as we are.”

Officials say there will no doubt be challenges Friday but, they say they’re prepared. There will be restricted parking on campus Friday.

