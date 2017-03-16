Wintry mix for Friday morning commute

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Friday morning commute may be a little slick with freezing rain in the forecast. We haven’t seen as much winter weather this year as we have in the past. This wintry mix is going to hit at the busiest time – the morning rush.

AAA suggests using extra caution and slow down on bridges and overpasses. These freeze first and melt last. Control the skid, if you find your car is skidding ease off the accelerator and brake and steer in the direction you want the front of the car to go.

The experts at AAA say, Just because you have an SUV and four wheel drive doesn’t always mean you’ll always be able to get good traction.

“When you’re on snow your tires can get some kind of traction. Ice is a whole different animal to try and drive on. A couple of things we recommend not to use cruise control, don’t suddenly change lanes. If you need to change lanes don’t hit the brake. Lift your foot of the brake and gently change lanes,” says Cindy Antrican, Public Affairs Manager AAA.

Another quick tip is to pull your wipers away from the window. If they do get stuck don’t try to scrape them off but rather use your defrosters to warm the window. This will help keep the blades from being damaged.

