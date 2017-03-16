Woman escapes from trunk during alleged kidnapping

By Published: Updated:

BIRMINGHAM, AL (NBC News) — An Alabama woman’s daring escape after being kidnapped by armed man and forced into the trunk of a car was all caught on tape.

In the video you can see the suspected kidnappers pull up to a gas station.

The station owner tells WVTM the suspects tried to use the woman’s credit card to withdraw money from an ATM.

After they are unable to get any money, the trunk pops open as the vehicle drives away and a woman jumps out.

The owner of the station says after she ran inside, he helped her call police.

The woman told police she was kidnapped at gunpoint as she walked to her apartment.

No arrests have been made as police continue to investigate.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s