2Sports catches up with for WSU coach Billy Donlon

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Last year at this time Billy Donlon was fired as the head coach at Wright State, now he’s an assistant with Michigan as the Wolverines prepare for an NCAA tournament game.
INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana – Last year at this time Billy Donlon was fired as the head coach at Wright State, now he’s an assistant with Michigan as the Wolverines prepare for an NCAA tournament game.
WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.