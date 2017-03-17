Casey to serve as Opening Day parade Grand Marshal

By Published:
CINCINNATI - APRIL 21: Sean Casey #27 of the Cincinnati Reds bats against the Pittsburgh Pirates during their game on April 21, 2005 at Great American Ballpark in Cincinnati, Ohio. The Pirates won 4-2. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) *** Local Caption *** Sean Casey

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market have announced that Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey will be the Grand Marshal of the 98th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which kicks off at Noon on Monday, April 3, 2017.

One of the most popular players to ever wear a Reds uniform, Casey became known as “The Mayor” to fans throughout Reds Country. The first baseman hit .305 during his eight-year Reds career, which included three All-Star appearances.

Casey was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2012 and is currently an analyst for the MLB Network.

The announcement was made earlier today at the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade press conference. In attendance was Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Reds COO Phil Castellini, Parade Chairman Neil Luken and representatives from the Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky Toyota Dealers.

WDTN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s