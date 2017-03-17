Casey to serve as Opening Day parade Grand Marshal

CINCINNATI, Ohio – The Cincinnati Reds and Findlay Market have announced that Reds Hall of Famer Sean Casey will be the Grand Marshal of the 98th Findlay Market Opening Day Parade, which kicks off at Noon on Monday, April 3, 2017.

One of the most popular players to ever wear a Reds uniform, Casey became known as “The Mayor” to fans throughout Reds Country. The first baseman hit .305 during his eight-year Reds career, which included three All-Star appearances.

Casey was inducted into the Reds Hall of Fame in 2012 and is currently an analyst for the MLB Network.

The announcement was made earlier today at the Findlay Market Opening Day Parade press conference. In attendance was Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley, Reds COO Phil Castellini, Parade Chairman Neil Luken and representatives from the Cincinnati & Northern Kentucky Toyota Dealers.